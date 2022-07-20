NC DHHS Flu
Nearly 100 arrests made in crime reduction operation in the Carolinas

The operation took place from July 5-15 in Gaston and York counties.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost 100 people were apprehended in a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina within a recent 10-day span.

The operation, which took place July 5-15 in Gaston County in N.C. and York County in S.C., placed special emphasis on the communities of Gastonia, N.C. and Rock Hill, S.C., and saw 91 people taken into custody.

Charges the arrested individuals face include homicide, aggravated assault, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution and gun crimes.

Five of the arrests were in connection with homicides, eight firearms were seized during the operation, and in total, 173 warrants were cleared.

Of the 91 people arrested, 16 were identified as gang members.

“Criminal activity impacts the well-being of our communities,” Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said. “I commend the law enforcement agencies that took part in this crime reduction initiative.”

Dubbed ‘Operation Washout,’ the initiative was led by the U.S. Marshals Service and included federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to improve safety and identify and remove fugitives, violent criminals, self-identified gang members, sex offenders, drug traffickers and parole violators.

“Our commitment to strengthen, protect and safeguard our communities is showcased by the collaborative effort of all the agencies involved in this operation,” Christ Edge, Acting U.S. Marshal of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of North Carolina, said. “It also serves as a somber reminder that if you commit a crime and think by fleeing the county or state, the United States Marshals Service will find you, wherever you hide.”

