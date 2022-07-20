Mega Millions jackpot increases to $630M after no one wins top prize
Tuesday night’s $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery’s history.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $630 million after no one won the big prize overnight.
The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing are 2, 31, 32, 37, and 70 with the gold mega ball 25.
There were four big winners Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each, including someone from North Carolina.
WBTV has reached out to officials at the N.C. Education Lottery about where that $1 million ticket was sold.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, July 22.
