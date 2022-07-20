Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with domestic violence and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bridges, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles in June for a reported felony but the charges hadn’t officially been released until Tuesday.

The Hornets forward is facing one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges was released after his arrest on a $130,000 bond and is expected to be arranged on Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the DA’s Office, Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children on or about June 27 and 28.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bridges is a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer by Charlotte just days before his arrest.

The team released the following statement after the arrest:

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

