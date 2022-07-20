NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

Bridges is a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer by Charlotte just days before his arrest.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and forward Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges has been charged with domestic violence and child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bridges, 24, was arrested in Los Angeles in June for a reported felony but the charges hadn’t officially been released until Tuesday.

The Hornets forward is facing one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges was released after his arrest on a $130,000 bond and is expected to be arranged on Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to the DA’s Office, Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children on or about June 27 and 28.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Bridges is a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer by Charlotte just days before his arrest.

The team released the following statement after the arrest:

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

Latest News

Internal records dispute CATS’ tweets with driver absence numbers
Lincoln County residents remember well-known resident
Charlotte practice helping Black mothers with maternal mental health
Charlotte practice helping Black mothers with maternal mental health
Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams arrested at abortion rights protest