Homicide investigation underway in Rowan County
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an apparent homicide that happened on Wednesday evening.
The incident was reported just after 5:00 p.m. on Poole Rd. near the intersection with Bringle Ferry Rd. Several patrol cars and a crime scene unit were seen at what appeared to be a large metal garage.
The sheriff confirmed the homicide investigation and said that more details would be released later tonight.
