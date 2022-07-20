NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Rowan County

Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an apparent homicide that happened on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported just after 5:00 p.m. on Poole Rd. near the intersection with Bringle Ferry Rd. Several patrol cars and a crime scene unit were seen at what appeared to be a large metal garage.

The sheriff confirmed the homicide investigation and said that more details would be released later tonight.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence, child abuse charges
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Panthers owner David Tepper
Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
For Sale Sign
Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

Latest News

WBTV reporter Steve Crump shared his cancer journey, four years after his diagnosis.
Four Years Later: A reporter’s reflections on a personal cancer journey
Police were called her to The Fairways at Piper Glen Apartments just after 12:30 am on Saturday.
Police: Three women assaulted, robbed at apartment complex in south Charlotte
CFD is searching for 30-year-old D'Vante Ponder
Authorities searching for missing man last seen in south Charlotte
Mecklenburg County courthouse
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings discusses low bonds in exclusive interview