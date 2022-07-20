Homicide investigation underway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an apparent homicide that happened on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported just after 5:00 p.m. on Poole Rd. near the intersection with Bringle Ferry Rd. Several patrol cars and a crime scene unit were seen at what appeared to be a large metal garage.

The sheriff confirmed the homicide investigation and said that more details would be released later tonight.

