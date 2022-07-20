Police: Suspect dead, officer injured in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were responding to a kidnapping call around 12:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Edgemont Avenue.

According to police, the suspect tried to hit the officer with his car. Police then shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing situation.

