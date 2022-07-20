First Alerts: More heat, downpours for Wednesday, Thursday; scorching temperatures this weekend

NC DHHS Flu
Scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely to fire back up this afternoon and evening, so be careful if you have outdoor plans.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another First Alert is in play today. Afternoon temperatures will rise back into the lower 90s along with tropical humidity levels.

  • First Alert Today: More heat and more downpours
  • First Alert Thursday: Heat Index to 105 degrees, more storms
  • First Alert for the weekend: Scorching heat

Scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely to fire back up this afternoon and evening, so be careful if you have outdoor plans.

Patchy clouds and areas of fog overnight as lows back down to the lower 70s.

A First Alert has also been issued for Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s and heat index values topping out around 105 degrees. Severe thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and flooding downpours the biggest threats.

The hot and muggy conditions continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A stray storm will be possible Friday and over the weekend, but the bigger issue will be the intense heat and tropical humidity.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

