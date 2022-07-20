First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday, with dangerous heat for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with strong to severe storms possible, and heat indices over 100 degrees. Hot temperatures will be the big story this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

First Alert Thursday: Strong to severe storms, and highs in the mid-90s.

Mid to upper 90s for Friday into the weekend.

Mid 90s and scattered storms possible for next week.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to mid-60s for the mountains. More storms may develop for the mountains as we continue overnight.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with high temperatures around 94 degrees, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Strong to severe storms are possible for Thursday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds the biggest threat. The NC mountains can expect scattered storms as well, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The hot and muggy conditions continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. A few isolated storms will be possible Friday into the weekend.

Scattered storms and mid-90s develop for the early to mid part of next week.

Stay safe in the heat this week!

