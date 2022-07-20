Firefighters locate missing 30-year-old man last seen in south Charlotte
First responders said he is safe and did not require medical attention.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing man last seen in south Charlotte has been found, according to officials.
D’Vante Ponder, 30, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Providence Country Club golf course. He is described as autistic and nonverbal.
On Thursday morning, a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department stated firefighters located Ponder.
First responders said Ponder is safe and did not require medical attention.
