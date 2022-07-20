Firefighters locate missing 30-year-old man last seen in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing man last seen in south Charlotte has been found, according to officials.

D’Vante Ponder, 30, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Providence Country Club golf course. He is described as autistic and nonverbal.

On Thursday morning, a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department stated firefighters located Ponder.

First responders said Ponder is safe and did not require medical attention.

