Firefighters locate missing 30-year-old man last seen in south Charlotte

First responders said he is safe and did not require medical attention.
Firefighters announced Thursday morning they had located D'Vante Ponder.
Firefighters announced Thursday morning they had located D'Vante Ponder.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing man last seen in south Charlotte has been found, according to officials.

D’Vante Ponder, 30, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Providence Country Club golf course. He is described as autistic and nonverbal.

On Thursday morning, a tweet from the Charlotte Fire Department stated firefighters located Ponder.

First responders said Ponder is safe and did not require medical attention.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

