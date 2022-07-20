NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Dr. Michael Quillen of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named to National ACAO Board of Directors

The Association of Chief Academic Officers is a global forum for best practices and academic progress in higher education
Quillen will begin his second term with ACAO and also serves as chair of the ACAO membership...
Quillen will begin his second term with ACAO and also serves as chair of the ACAO membership committee.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen has been elected to the board of directors of the Association of Chief Academic Officers (ACAO). He will begin his second term with ACAO and also serves as chair of the ACAO membership committee.

The Association of Chief Academic Officers is a leading national professional organization spanning all sectors of higher education. The organization provides a forum for sharing best practices, discussing current academic issues, and promoting the educational interests of member institutions.

At Rowan-Cabarrus, Quillen leads curriculum and academic programs, as well as dual credit and early college programs, libraries, and tutoring programs. During his 30-year career, he has served as an adjunct faculty member, tenured professor of biology, program and department chair, program director and a vice chancellor in Kentucky. In North Carolina, he has served as president of the North Carolina Association of Community College Institutional Administrators and currently serves on the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Crosby Scholars Rowan board of directors. He holds B.S and M.S. degrees in biology from Morehead State University and a doctorate in Educational Policy Studies and Evaluation from the University of Kentucky.

“Dr. Quillen is a talented and dedicated leader, and I am pleased that he is representing Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, his peers and the interests of students during a second term on the national ACAO board,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Panthers owner David Tepper
Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for...
CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

Latest News

“We are excited about our sponsors, teams, food vendors and volunteers that are supporting us...
Rowan Chamber’s annual Dragon Boat event is this Saturday
Jonah graduated from Queens University of Charlotte with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Jonah Forte as Digital Marketing Manager
The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $630 million after no one won the top prize in Tuesday...
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $630M after no one wins top prize
The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and...
New drive-thru coffee shop opened in Concord