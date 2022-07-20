Crime Stoppers: Mother pleads for community members to come forward with information about son’s killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been more than 10 months since Brenzion Welch lost her son, Jamontres Alexander, to gun violence. Alexander was shot and killed in a west Charlotte neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Police say the 33-year-old was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk along Forestbrook Drive. No one has been charged for the killing.

Welch and Alexander’s uncle, Isayah Shalom, spoke to WBTV in an interview Tuesday, pleading for community members to come forward with information about the killing.

Welch described her son as outgoing, funny and kind.

“He would give you anything,” said the grieving mother.

Shalom said his nephew’s death is one of the hardest things he’s had to deal with in life.

“He was a really kind soul, giving person and a very kind soul,” said Shalom.

She noted that she saw her son shortly before he was killed.

“We don’t know where Jamontres was going. We don’t know whether he was going to the store. We don’t know. I just know within the 45 minutes that he left my house, he was killed,” said Welch.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers met with the family members Tuesday and spoke to WBTV about the ongoing investigation into Alexander’s death.

“We have some leads, but we can never have enough leads. We want to have an overwhelming amount of leads to where we can bring this family some closure,” the detective explained.

Welch said she didn’t expect the investigation into her son’s death to continue for so long without an arrest being made. She expressed concern over the workload placed on detectives.

“They have so many murders every day – killings. They don’t get to take a breath. I just don’t want my son to be forgotten,” she explained.

Smith said that older investigations are not impacted by new cases detectives are called in to investigate.

“We can’t do anything without the community’s help so again we’re just asking for community’s help with this situation,” said Smith.

Welch explained that she’s troubled by her own son’s killing, but also by the ongoing community violence. She said she’s pushing for a group effort in cutting down on crime in Charlotte.

“We should be doing something about all this killing every day. You can’t even go to the ATM. You can’t go in the store. I’m afraid to go anywhere. You know what I’m saying? And it shouldn’t be like that,” said Welch. “If you know something, tell it. That’s the only way the violence is going to stop. If the silence stops, the violence will stop. I want to know what happened to my son.”

Anyone with information about Alexander’s killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

