CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings discusses low bonds in exclusive interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Citizens and authorities in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County alike have made it clear they are upset with the fact that many violent criminals are allowed back onto the streets in what they deem as far too soon.

In an exclusive interview with WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Chief Johnny Jennings sat down to discuss those issues, which he said is in part due to criminals being released on low bonds.

“It’s astonishing to me,” he said, speaking on violent criminals being put back into society, sometimes without appearing before a judge.

Jennings, along with the District Attorney, are pushing to change that process, making it more difficult for criminals to get out of jail.

“We’re starting to see that being vocal can make some changes, can make things happen,” Jennings said. “You look at what we’ve gone through in the last two years, and all the police reform and all the things we’ve done to change how we actually do policing, we have to be able to do that throughout the criminal justice system.”

The former CMPD chief agrees.

Jennings said he would like to see more uniformity across the way bonds are handled, and less of what he called ‘arbitrary bonds.’

Recently he had a meeting with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss the matter. Other police chiefs from across the state also attended the meeting.

“We’re not keeping our community safe by letting these repeat violent offenders out,” the chief said.

Perhaps one of the more notable instances where a violent criminal was recently given a low bond was when Toddrick McFadden fired a shot that injured an officer in the NoDa neighborhood last month.

WBTV’s Molly Grantham sat down with Jennings for an extended interview that will air at 11 p.m. tonight.

