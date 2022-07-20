Charlotte FC set to host Chelsea FC in international friendly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club is set for a huge friendly match at Bank of America Stadium against Chelsea Football Club, one of Europe’s best clubs.

Chelsea FC is an English professional football club that plays in the Premier League in Fulham, London.

The Blues are touring the USA as part of their preseason preparations for the approaching Premier League season.

It’s not every day you get to see one of the best teams in the world in person in America with some of the biggest names in global soccer, so that’s why this is a big night for Charlotte.

“This is a great game to play for the card for the club, to play one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players in the world,” said Charlotte FC’s interim head coach Christian Lattanzio. “And so it’s a dual situation where we are, we want to try certain things but at the same time, also enjoy the moment of meeting one of the best clubs in the world, one of the best teams in the world.”

Chelsea FC features one of America’s best soccer players in Christian Pulisic. He played at Bank of America Stadium with his old team, Borussia Dortmund, back in 2018 against Liverpool and scored two goals.

In Charlotte FC’s inaugural season in the MLS, the club is still in the hunt for a playoff spot and has a huge match against Toronto on Saturday.

Wednesday’s match against Chelsea FC will knock off at 7:30 p.m.

