Cabarrus County CVB welcomes Jonah Forte as Digital Marketing Manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Jonah Forte as Digital Marketing Manager. In this role, Forte will manage the CVB’s digital marketing efforts including web-based software platforms and Explore Cabarrus social media channels.

“From hidden gems to must-see signature attractions, the experiences across this destination are one of a kind,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re excited to have Jonah on board to showcase all that Cabarrus County has to offer in new, engaging ways.”

Before joining the Cabarrus County CVB’s Marketing team, Forte worked as a freelance social media coordinator and served as Social Media Strategist for Pink Energy in Mooresville, NC. Prior to his role with Pink Energy, Jonah served as a photographer and assignment editor for Spectrum News 1 in Charlotte.

Jonah graduated from Queens University of Charlotte with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He also earned an Associate in Arts degree in Communication from Central Piedmont Community College.

Connect with the Cabarrus County CVB on social media by using #ExploreCabarrus and following @ExploreCabarrus.

