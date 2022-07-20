NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Blowing Rock residents asked to restrict water use after ‘catastrophic water main break’

Town leaders are also encouraging restaurants to use paper products where possible.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) – The Town of Blocking Rock is asking residents to restrict some water use following this week’s “catastrophic water main failure” and subsequent loss of water supply.

On Wednesday, town officials moved to voluntary water restrictions, saying once adequate water can be produced to restore the water tank supply, those restrictions will ease.

According to the town, the following voluntary water conservation practices are encouraged:

Residential

  • Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive
  • Limit vehicle washing to a minimum
  • Limit wash down of outside areas such as sidewalks, patios, etc.

Commercial

  • Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive
  • Limit vehicle washing to a minimum
  • Limit wash down of outside areas such as parking lots, service bays or aprons, sidewalks, etc.

Town leaders are also encouraging restaurants to use paper products where possible.

“These measures are necessary at this time to make efforts to continue water service throughout Town and to possibly keep from having to progress to further shortage stages,” a news release stated.

Monday’s water line break led to the issuing of a boil water alert, which remains in effect as of Wednesday morning, Blowing Rock leaders said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13)...
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Panthers owner David Tepper
Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searched for a missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte for...
CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will make his first court appearance Wednesday morning...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Police investigate robbery at convenience store outside of uptown Charlotte
Police were called for a robbery at the Quik Trip convenience store on North Graham Street.
Police investigate robbery at convenience store outside of uptown Charlotte
“We are excited about our sponsors, teams, food vendors and volunteers that are supporting us...
Rowan Chamber’s annual Dragon Boat event is this Saturday