Blowing Rock residents asked to restrict water use after ‘catastrophic water main break’

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) – The Town of Blocking Rock is asking residents to restrict some water use following this week’s “catastrophic water main failure” and subsequent loss of water supply.

On Wednesday, town officials moved to voluntary water restrictions, saying once adequate water can be produced to restore the water tank supply, those restrictions will ease.

According to the town, the following voluntary water conservation practices are encouraged:

Residential

Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive

Limit vehicle washing to a minimum

Limit wash down of outside areas such as sidewalks, patios, etc.

Commercial

Limit lawn watering to that which is necessary for plants to survive

Limit vehicle washing to a minimum

Limit wash down of outside areas such as parking lots, service bays or aprons, sidewalks, etc.

Town leaders are also encouraging restaurants to use paper products where possible.

“These measures are necessary at this time to make efforts to continue water service throughout Town and to possibly keep from having to progress to further shortage stages,” a news release stated.

Monday’s water line break led to the issuing of a boil water alert, which remains in effect as of Wednesday morning, Blowing Rock leaders said.

