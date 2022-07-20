Average temperatures with chances for thunderstorms later in the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Near-average temperatures for today with chances for thunderstorms later in the day.

First Alert Today: Hot, PM storms

First Alert Thursday: Scattered storms

First Alert Weekend: Intense heat, mainly dry

Storms today could linger around the start of the Charlotte FC game... not ideal but looking drier towards the night hours.



More storms will come Thursday ahead of a cold front. Then, drier but hotter weather takes over into the weekend! pic.twitter.com/v3ZLvLqAuI — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) July 20, 2022

Partly cloudy, hot and humid for today with a breeze picking up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices close to 100 degrees. Storms will develop sometime this afternoon and evening, and will likely feature heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Dry for the overnight hours with lows in the low 70s.

First Alert (WBTV)

More widespread storms will come Thursday ahead of a cold front with scattered storms. Showers and storms will first move into the mountains in the morning hours and then eventually into the piedmont area starting in the afternoon. High temperatures will be very hot in the mid-90s with heat indices between 100 to 105 degrees.

Isolated thunderstorms for Friday are possible with the lingering front especially south and east of Charlotte. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s.

First Alert 7day (WBTV)

Mostly sunny and very hot for Saturday with unseasonably hot temperatures near 97 degrees. A stray shower/storm cannot be ruled out, but the vast majority will be dry.

Intense heat continues into Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 90s with heat indices over 100 degrees. An isolated storm is possible during the afternoon, but the heat will be the big story.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

