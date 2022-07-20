Authorities searching for missing man last seen in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is currently looking for a missing man last seen in south Charlotte.

D’Vante Ponder, 30, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Providence Country Club golf course.

Ponder is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and walks hunched over.

He could be wearing a turquoise shirt and burgundy shorts.

Ponder is autistic and nonverbal, according to CFD.

Anyone who has seen or has an information regarding Ponder is asked to call 911 immediately.

