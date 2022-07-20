NC DHHS Flu
Authorities searching for missing man last seen in south Charlotte

The man is nonverbal according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
CFD is searching for 30-year-old D'Vante Ponder
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is currently looking for a missing man last seen in south Charlotte.

D’Vante Ponder, 30, was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the Providence Country Club golf course.

Ponder is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and walks hunched over.

He could be wearing a turquoise shirt and burgundy shorts.

Ponder is autistic and nonverbal, according to CFD.

Anyone who has seen or has an information regarding Ponder is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

