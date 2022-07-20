Ahead of Chelsea match, Charlotte FC installs real grass on field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before a friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea FC Wednesday, Bank of America Stadium is installing real grass on the 33-acre field.

Charlotte FC sources say the installation, laid on top of both existing turf and concert flooring, will cost likely six figures.

“Any time you can have a friendly against a Premier League team like Chelsea, you do it,” explained Dave Mongon, the fields & infrastructure director at Bank of America Stadium.

“Premier League is used to playing on natural grass. So they came to us, made the request.”

Mongon said it’s a preference several Premier League teams have, as most or all of their other games are played on real grass.

He explained that the installation takes 21 hours to complete. This is after they sourced the grass from a local farm near Indian Trail and spent 3 weeks “training” the grass.

He added that a FIFA-approved company will test the grass for quality ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The grass won’t stay long. Mongon noted that it will be taken down 12 hours after Chelsea FC steps off the field.

