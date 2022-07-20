NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Ahead of Chelsea match, Charlotte FC installs real grass on field

Charlotte FC sources say the installation will likely cost six figures.
Charlotte FC-Chelsea FC
Charlotte FC-Chelsea FC(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before a friendly match between Charlotte FC and Chelsea FC Wednesday, Bank of America Stadium is installing real grass on the 33-acre field.

Charlotte FC sources say the installation, laid on top of both existing turf and concert flooring, will cost likely six figures.

“Any time you can have a friendly against a Premier League team like Chelsea, you do it,” explained Dave Mongon, the fields & infrastructure director at Bank of America Stadium.

“Premier League is used to playing on natural grass. So they came to us, made the request.”

Mongon said it’s a preference several Premier League teams have, as most or all of their other games are played on real grass.

He explained that the installation takes 21 hours to complete. This is after they sourced the grass from a local farm near Indian Trail and spent 3 weeks “training” the grass.

He added that a FIFA-approved company will test the grass for quality ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The grass won’t stay long. Mongon noted that it will be taken down 12 hours after Chelsea FC steps off the field.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

Latest News

A back door at The Blind Pig was shattered after it was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning...
CMPD chief, Meck Co. DA say change is needed in how bonds are set for violent offenders
Internal records dispute CATS’ tweets with driver absence numbers
Lincoln County residents remember well-known resident
Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties
Charlotte practice helping Black mothers with maternal mental health
Charlotte practice helping Black mothers with maternal mental health