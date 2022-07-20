NC DHHS Flu
2-year-old boy found dead in north Charlotte retention pond, police say

Officers went to a home off Tumbling Brook Lane after the child’s mother reported her son missing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway following the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found in a retention pond in north Charlotte, authorities said.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers went to a home off Tumbling Brook Lane after the child’s mother reported her son missing shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the boy was found a short time later submerged in a nearby retention pond. The child was taken to the hospital before being pronounced dead, according to the report.

Check back with WBTV for updates as they become available.

