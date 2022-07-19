NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Words matter: Taylor Hendrick still shining despite name-calling

Welcome to the newest member of #MollysKids.
Taylor Hedrick is a 15-year-old in Iredell County who lives with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis....
Taylor Hedrick is a 15-year-old in Iredell County who lives with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. She is the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids.(HENDRICK FAMILY PHOTO)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Taylor Hedrick is a 15-year-old in Iredell County who lives with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis. She is the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids.

“My daughter is amazing, and I am so proud of her,” said her mom, Jennifer Hedrick. “It has been a super hard year with her illness, starting high school, and dealing with some of the ugliness that can happen in hallways when someone looks different. But, Taylor always has a smile on her face. She has love for everyone in her heart, even those who call her names like, ‘Crippled’ and ‘Old Lady.’”

Oh, those are hate-filled words for a 15-year-old. Hate even typing them. Come on. Please. Name-calling never works, especially about those living with struggles they can’t help.

But again, Jennifer says her daughter is amazing and rises above. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis affects about 50,000 kids in the United States. Taylor was diagnosed a decade ago at the age of five. She has faced days and nights of pain and fatigue, multiple surgeries, medicine changes, blood drives, and countless doctor appointments. She says she loves her team at Levine Children’s and is currently getting infusions on weekends. In theory, that’ll help not miss much school in her upcoming year. She is a rising 10th grader at North Iredell High School in Olin, NC.

Her mom, dad and two older brothers (Cole and Trace) also graduated from that high school. Their family has lived in Iredell county their whole life.

“Taylor loves animals, her family, church, and she loves to sing,” said Jennifer. “She refuses to let the disease define her. She missed more than 40-days of school last year despite trying hard not to, but still maintained A’s and B’s for almost all of her classes. Throughout her school career she has been told, ‘No.’ Like when she tried cheerleading in middle school. She was told she couldn’t be on the team because she couldn’t stunt. But I really want to emphasize that she is AMAZING. She is the strongest person I know. In fact, she’s now a lead role in the high school production of ‘Willy Wonka, the Musical’! She loves with purity, has a heart of compassion, and works hard to overcome, every day.”

The reason Taylor has to get her infusions—the ones she’s getting on weekends—is that she has failed all injectable meds, says Jennifer. They are very expensive, Jennifer said, and like many #MollysKids families we write about, insurance doesn’t fully cover the treatment.

“She’s handling it like a champ,” she said. “I also started a new job after working at Iredell Memorial Hospital in the ER for the past 15 years. I did so to focus more on Taylor. The last two years in healthcare have been tough and since Taylor started infusions on the weekends, I had to find something during the week at home.”

You never know what someone is going through… and a reminder… kindness always wins.

Welcome, Taylor. You are remarkable. Keep shining.

#MollysKids

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

Latest News

Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale in 10 days.
Ten days until tickets go on sale for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
The market used to operate at the old Eastland Mall site but it was shut down in February after...
Disagreements continue between Central Flea Market vendors, Charlotte city leaders
Pastor Shon Hagwood of First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is hoping an upcoming event...
West Charlotte pastor hopes to promote community engagement with upcoming food truck event
Aaron Collier with his grandmother and aunt.
Aaron Collier passes away the day after his 12th birthday