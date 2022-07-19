WATCH THIS: Drivers ignore stop signs on busy portion of Marsh Rd. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Selwyn Farms and Sedgefield communities of Charlotte are concerned about drivers rolling through stop signs.

One neighbor started posting what they were witnessing on Twitter in almost daily videos of people ignoring the stop signs.

It’s happening the most on Marsh Road at Selwyn Farms Road, among other stop signs along that same road.

More than 10 years ago a series of stop signs were placed in the area to slow people down as South End became more of a destination.

In the span of just 5 minutes, WBTV’s camera placed out of sight, caught 10 drivers rolling through the stop sign.

“You’re in your neighborhood and you’ll hear the horns honking aloud,” Christie Henson said. “Honk because someone’s gotten about hit.”

For 20 years Henson has lived in Selwyn Farms and she now feels like she cannot exit her neighborhood safely.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

For Richard Reynolds, it already did.

“My car got nearly totaled when someone ran the stop sign and t-boned me,” Reynolds said. “It was scary. I got a concussion, neck strain, back strain.”

WBTV reached out to CMPD and they told us they are aware and looking into the issue.

Henson isn’t so sure.

“I’ve seen them out here, nothing was done,” she said.

Reynolds hopes that changes.

“That’s the only way that it’s gonna be resolved is to set it up and write ticket after ticket after ticket,” he said. “They could get a hundred of them a day.”

WBTV also reached out to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, a spokesperson said “driver behavior and obeying the rules of the road are the responsibility of the road user.”

That spokesperson also said they have reached out to CMPD to enforce this.

