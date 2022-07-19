NC DHHS Flu
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte on Thursday

Harris most recently visited the Queen City in December 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. Harris met with faith leaders on June 6 and said a Louisiana bill banning abortion even in cases of rape and incest illustrates "a clear and imminent threat" to women's rights. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris will travel to Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in affordable, high-speed internet.

Harris most recently visited the Queen City in December 2021 to promote infrastructure law.

Related: Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties

While visiting, Harris will also meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights.

WBTV will provide coverage of Harris’ visit.

