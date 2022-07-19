NC DHHS Flu
U.S. Rep. Alma Adams arrested at abortion rights protest

Adams could be seen being escorted half an hour after the protest’s start.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Representative Alma Adams was arrested during a protest outside of the Supreme Court building Tuesday afternoon.

Adams joined a protest with the Democratic Women’s Caucus regarding abortion rights. Her staff tweeted out a photo of her and another person being escorted by police about 20 minutes later.

Staff said the arrest was for blocking traffic and civil disobedience.

“Today I was arrested by Capitol Police in front of the Supreme Court building as part of a march and civil disobedience action involving some of my fellow Democratic Women in the House,” Adams said in a prepared statement.

“I took part in this protest today for all of the people who feel unheard after the decision in the Dobbs case. The Supreme Court’s decision was fundamentally wrong, so I will continue to put my body on the line - and record my votes in House - in defense of abortion rights.

“We deserve nothing less than our bodily autonomy and our freedom to access care.”

