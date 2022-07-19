U.S. Rep. Alma Adams arrested at abortion rights protest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Representative Alma Adams was arrested during a protest outside of the Supreme Court building Tuesday afternoon.

Adams joined a protest with the Democratic Women’s Caucus regarding abortion rights. Her staff tweeted out a photo of her and another person being escorted by police about 20 minutes later.

Staff said the arrest was for blocking traffic and civil disobedience.

This is Congresswoman Adams’ staff. She was just arrested protesting for abortion rights and reproductive justice at the Supreme Court. More information as it develops. pic.twitter.com/Z8Ioi8D7Og — Rep. Alma Adams (@RepAdams) July 19, 2022

“Today I was arrested by Capitol Police in front of the Supreme Court building as part of a march and civil disobedience action involving some of my fellow Democratic Women in the House,” Adams said in a prepared statement.

“I took part in this protest today for all of the people who feel unheard after the decision in the Dobbs case. The Supreme Court’s decision was fundamentally wrong, so I will continue to put my body on the line - and record my votes in House - in defense of abortion rights.

“We deserve nothing less than our bodily autonomy and our freedom to access care.”

