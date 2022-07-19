NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says

Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart resigned on Monday from his position.
Another key executive of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) has resigned, a source confirms with WBTV.
By WBTV Web Staff and David Hodges
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another key executive of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) has resigned, a source confirms with WBTV.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart resigned on Monday from his position.

TSE is the ownership group created by David Tepper and operates the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Football Club. Tepper hired Hart when he bought the Panthers in 2018. Hart previously worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Linkedin.

The resignation comes just over two months after TSE’s chief executive officer Nick Kelly stepped down, and almost two months after Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate Holdings (GTRE), filed for bankruptcy over the failed Rock Hill headquarters project.

During the bankruptcy hearing in June, contractor Mascaro/Barton Malow (MBM) said Hart and Appaloosa Management members were orchestrating the operations of GTRE.

Related: Bankruptcy Audible: David Tepper’s companies could get drawn into failed Rock Hill HQ project

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

Latest News

Grants will allow greater access to broadband and high-speed internet in 12 North Carolina counties
Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says
Neighbors want drivers to face repercussions for ignoring the stop signs.
WATCH THIS: Drivers ignore stop signs on busy portion of Marsh Rd. in Charlotte
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte on Thursday