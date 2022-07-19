Tepper Sports & Entertainment COO resigns, source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another key executive of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) has resigned, a source confirms with WBTV.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart resigned on Monday from his position.

TSE is the ownership group created by David Tepper and operates the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Football Club. Tepper hired Hart when he bought the Panthers in 2018. Hart previously worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Linkedin.

The resignation comes just over two months after TSE’s chief executive officer Nick Kelly stepped down, and almost two months after Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate Holdings (GTRE), filed for bankruptcy over the failed Rock Hill headquarters project.

During the bankruptcy hearing in June, contractor Mascaro/Barton Malow (MBM) said Hart and Appaloosa Management members were orchestrating the operations of GTRE.

