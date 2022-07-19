NC DHHS Flu
Statesville man given $1 million bond after alleged statutory rape

He admitted to investigators he met with the child and engaged in sexual activity with her.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and statutory rape of a child by adult.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 9 a.m. Saturday about a missing 12-year-old. They spoke with a woman who said her granddaughter had left the home the night before around midnight, as seen on her Ring doorbell camera.

Investigators found she had been speaking to 25-year-old Aaron Brandon Clark.

They found the girl walking on Sardis Road. They were told Clark engaged in sexual activities with her while she was gone.

Clark later admitted to meeting with her, driving her away from home and having sexual contact with her.

He was charged with three felony counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult and one count of felony kidnapping.

Clark was given a $1 million bond. Additional charges could be pending, according to deputies.

