Silver Alert issued for missing Huntersville man who may be heading to Lincoln County

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been issued for a man who was reported missing out of Huntersville.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 87-year-old William Charles McPike was last seen in the area of Hamptons Park Drive right off Statesville Road.

Officers say he has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to authorities, McPike may be headed to Denver in Lincoln County.

He’s described as 6 feet and 207 pounds and may be wearing a hat with an NYPD logo.

Anyone who sees him should call the Huntersville Police Department at (704) 464-5500.

