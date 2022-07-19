NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Huntersville man who may be heading to Lincoln County

Officers say he has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Anyone who sees him should call the Huntersville Police Department at (704) 464-5500.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been issued for a man who was reported missing out of Huntersville.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 87-year-old William Charles McPike was last seen in the area of Hamptons Park Drive right off Statesville Road.

Officers say he has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to authorities, McPike may be headed to Denver in Lincoln County.

He’s described as 6 feet and 207 pounds and may be wearing a hat with an NYPD logo.

Anyone who sees him should call the Huntersville Police Department at (704) 464-5500.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting
22-year-old Tashon Mock was shot outside of the Circle K gas station on Saturday. He later died...
Northeast Charlotte shooting kills 22-year-old, injures another man, police say

Latest News

Katoria Perry's mother said she is nonverbal and autistic, but will respond to "Tory."
Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte
Search underway for missing child in east Charlotte
Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl in east Charlotte
Silver Alert issued for missing Huntersville man who may be heading to Lincoln County