Search underway for missing child in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A search is underway for a missing child in east Charlotte, authorities say.

Police and fire crews are on Bradstreet Commons Way, which is off of Interstate 485 and Harrisburg Road, in the Silverwood community, where officials say they are searching for an 11-year-old girl.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police command post was on the scene and a drone was being utilized in the area.

Officers said it is likely that if the girl isn’t found soon, an AMBER Alert will be issued.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts should call 911.

