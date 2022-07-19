Rowan-Salisbury Schools school nutrition update on school meal services

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The beginning of the school year is just around the corner, and it’s time for parents to begin thinking about their child’s meal options for this school year.

“School lunches will not be free to all students this year due to the end of the federal waivers that supported this initiative during the pandemic,” said Director of School Nutrition Lisa Altmann. “If a child needs free or reduced lunch, parents must fill out a Free and Reduced Lunch form on the new Titan Family Portal. Titan Family Portal is confidential and the quickest way to apply for Free and Reduced lunch benefits. However, paper copies are still available at all schools if families cannot fill out an online application.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ (RSS) School Nutrition will continue to provide universal breakfast to all students at no cost, and no-cost meals will still be provided to all students at RSS’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Schools:

● Hanford-Dole Elementary

● Henderson Independent High

● Hurley Elementary

● Isenberg Elementary

● Knox Middle

● Koontz Elementary

● Landis Elementary

● North Rowan Elementary

● North Rowan Middle

●Overton Elementary

RSS is also launching a new platform for school nutrition called the Titan Family Portal. It can be used to view weekly menus, manage student meal accounts (payments, low-balance alerts, and transfer funds between family members), and apply for Free & Reduced Meals at family.titank12.com.

The Titan Family Portal also has an app called Titan Family Connect, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

