Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June, Kim Yost Fraley of Rowan County was found guilty of three counts of exploitation of an older adult. On Friday, she learned that she would be going to prison for sentences of 16-29 months for each of the two class F felonies, and 6-17 months for the class H, meaning Fraley will serve between 3.2 and 6.2 years in prison.

Fraley was arrested on May 22, 2020, and booked into the Brunswick County jail on three counts of the felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses and three counts of exploitation of an older adult. Fraley was released on $5000 bond at the time.

Investigators with the State Bureau of Investigation say Fraley “made withdrawals from a Thrivent Financial account by forging the signature of Edith Fraley and did so while Edith Fraley lacked the capacity to consent to such withdrawals.”

Edith Fraley is now deceased. The withdrawals were allegedly made between 2014 and 2017.

The three original counts of obtaining property by false pretenses were dismissed by the court. Fraley was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of just over $267,000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.