Rock Hill, S.C. man charged with ill treatment of animals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, S.C. man was arrested after police say they found him leaving a vacant apartment with a kitten whose ears had been half cut off.

Police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday to the apartment in the 1800 block of Heather Square. They were told that apartment was supposed to be vacant, but water was draining into the occupied apartment below.

Officers say they saw Calvin Aljernard Nabritt, 35, of Rock Hill, S.C., leave the apartment with a kitten and a pair of scissors.

When asked why he was in the apartment, officers say Nabritt told them he heard the kitten inside crying out and decided to give it a bath.

Fresh wounds were found on the kitten where half of its ears had been cut off, according to police.

Police say Nabritt struggled when they tried to place him in handcuffs to take him to the station for questioning and eventually fell, ran off, then fell again.

He was charged with ill treatment of animals and given a citation for resisting police.

