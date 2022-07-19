One killed, one injured in crash on Union New Hope Road in Gaston County, troopers say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following a crash in Gaston County Tuesday morning, authorities say.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on Union New Hope Road near Rose Drive in the Gastonia area.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford F150 was heading east on Union New Hope Road, crossed the center line and struck a westbound Lincoln Town Car.

The driver of the Ford F150 was taken to Caramont Hospital in Gastonia for treatment of injuries. The victim was identified as Charles Alan Crisp, of Belmont, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers said charges are pending per the completion of the investigation.

In a social media post, New Hope Fire Department said Union New Hope Road had reopened to traffic shortly after 12 p.m.

