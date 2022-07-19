Novant Health withdraws sponsorship of Fourth of July parade over Confederate imagery

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health has withdrawn its sponsorship of one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the Carolinas due to Confederate imagery and symbols that have long been present in the event.

“Novant Health has decided to discontinue our sponsorship of several events in the area which do not align with our values of diversity, inclusion and equity,” a Novant spokesperson told WBTV. “We are using this opportunity to strengthen our sponsorship evaluation process and we’ve invited the organizers of the events in question to engage with us in conversation about how we may work together in the future to foster safe, inclusive environments for the entire community. We remain committed to supporting and investing in Rowan County with activities that more closely align with our values and celebrate the diversity of our communities.”

The Faith Fourth of July parade annually draws more than 40,000 to the small Rowan County town. Of the nearly 200 entries that proceed down the street each year, there are several groups or displays linked to the Confederacy. There is normally a group of reenactors from the Rowan Rifles SCV Camp 405 who wear period uniforms and stop every few yards to fire blanks from their long guns above the heads of spectators on the parade route.

Over the last few years, there has been criticism but now it’s hitting the parade in the pocketbook with the withdrawal of Novant Health, and the possibility that other sponsors could follow suit.

The effort to remove the sponsors began when Alissa Redmond, the owner of the South Main Book Company in downtown Salisbury, was contacted by “a few families who reached out to me and I spread the word.”

“I saw photos online of the 4th of July parade in Faith and was very surprised to know Confederate reenactors shot live weapons on Main Street over the heads of spectators,” Redmond told WBTV. “Almost the same moment I saw those photos, someone reached out to me about this letter writing campaign she started after her friends and neighbors attended the parade and felt so threatened in that space by the Confederate flags, ‘soldiers,’ and weapons. That parade brings so many out-of-county visitors here to Rowan County, and - for any of them to feel threatened - that is our loss of the economic impact of their future visits.”

Redmond said that she and others have written letters to all of the sponsors of the parade, including Duke Energy, Food Lion, F&M, Miller Davis, Gerry Wood Auto, and Sheetz, urging them to rethink their commitment to the event. The letter Redmond sent to Novant contained these lines:

The city estimates that tens of thousands of out-of-town visitors attend this parade each year. Inevitably, some of those visitors are unaware of Faith’s past, as a “sundown” town and home to the former Grand Dragon of NC’s chapter of Klu Klux Klan from 1963-9.

I personally know noncaucasian families who visited the most recent parade with their small children and were horrified to have weapons fired in their vicinity by individuals dressed as Confederate soldiers.

I implore you to use your dollars in such a way that the 2023 Faith 4th of July parade will be dramatically more committed to the equity and upward mobility your Community Engagement strategy highlights online.

I would love to bring my small children to this event, but we will never attend - nor recommend others attend - as long as this reenactment continues. I believe Faith’s parade could be an even larger draw for more guests, and small businesses, to participate if - in the future - it exclusively focuses on providing a fun, safe environment for all Americans to attend.

“The organizers of the letter writing campaign and I felt strongly we should write to sponsors of the parade, in case any of them were unaware of how visitors, particularly visitors of color, felt when attending this year’s parade,” Redmond said. “We believe the sponsors will agree it is in their financial interest to ensure this parade strives to be more welcoming to all visitors in future years.

“As a mother of young children who are not white, I can’t remain silent when public events like these continue in 2022. I understand this parade began as a memorial to the Confederacy over 100 years ago, and I am the last person who’d argue history should be forgotten, but, as a good Southern girl born to a Methodist minister, I am deeply aware of what that flag means to most of the folks who fly it, and I believe racism should always be called exactly that.”

WBTV has reached out to the organizers of the parade. This story will be updated.

