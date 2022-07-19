More heat, more storms and a weekend First Alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Mixed clouds and sunshine, hot and humid weather again today with afternoon readings topping out in the lower 90s, right about where we should be for mid-late July.

Today : Hot and humid, few late-day storms

First Alert Thursday: Heat Index over 100 degrees, thunderstorms

First Alert Weekend: Lower rain risk, higher temperatures

Get set for another hot & humid day around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area. Upper 80s to lower 90s for most neighborhoods, pretty typical for mid-late July. Scattered thunderstorms will cool of a few spots this afternoon/evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/neKRR1rUAs — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 19, 2022

A few late-day thunderstorms will drift out of the Foothills and into the Piedmont, one or two of which could be on the heavy side.

Patchy fog, warm and sticky tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid again with afternoon readings holding in the lower 90s. Rain chances look very low Wednesday, which is good news if you’re planning to attend the Charlotte FC-Chelsea soccer match Wednesday evening.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Thursday, as another cold front will head our way, setting the stage for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will also be very hot, with highs in the middle 90s and the heat index perhaps pushing 105 degrees.

Temperatures will be going up through the rest of the week & into the weekend. First Alerts in play on Thursday for widespread storms & intense heat & humidity & then again over the weekend for heat index value around 105° in the #CLT area. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lIHKjuS0N8 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 19, 2022

We’ll finally see a change in the stormy afternoon pattern towards the end of the week when the upper-level ridge out west begins to shift towards the southeast. This will decrease chances for afternoon storms, but bring hotter temperatures to the Carolinas, and so another First Alert is in play for the weekend. There may only be a stray shower or thunderstorm around Friday and over the weekend, but highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values back up near 105 degrees all three days.

I've hoisted a FIRST ALERT for the weekend...not for t-storms, as the rain risk is actually quite low at this point, but rather for intense heat & humidity. The Heat Index both days will likely be well over 100° around #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/gvzeAQWf4o — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 19, 2022

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

