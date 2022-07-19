More heat, more storms and a weekend First Alert
A few late-day thunderstorms will drift out of the Foothills and into the Piedmont, one or two of which could be on the heavy side.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Mixed clouds and sunshine, hot and humid weather again today with afternoon readings topping out in the lower 90s, right about where we should be for mid-late July.
- Today: Hot and humid, few late-day storms
- First Alert Thursday: Heat Index over 100 degrees, thunderstorms
- First Alert Weekend: Lower rain risk, higher temperatures
Patchy fog, warm and sticky tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday will be hot and humid again with afternoon readings holding in the lower 90s. Rain chances look very low Wednesday, which is good news if you’re planning to attend the Charlotte FC-Chelsea soccer match Wednesday evening.
A First Alert has been hoisted for Thursday, as another cold front will head our way, setting the stage for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will also be very hot, with highs in the middle 90s and the heat index perhaps pushing 105 degrees.
We’ll finally see a change in the stormy afternoon pattern towards the end of the week when the upper-level ridge out west begins to shift towards the southeast. This will decrease chances for afternoon storms, but bring hotter temperatures to the Carolinas, and so another First Alert is in play for the weekend. There may only be a stray shower or thunderstorm around Friday and over the weekend, but highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values back up near 105 degrees all three days.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
