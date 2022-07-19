NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting
22-year-old Tashon Mock was shot outside of the Circle K gas station on Saturday. He later died...
Northeast Charlotte shooting kills 22-year-old, injures another man, police say

Latest News

Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before White House visit
One of the planes landed upside down on a runway, and the other went up in flames near an...
4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration