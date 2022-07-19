Medic: 1 dead in west Charlotte shooting
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.
Medic confirmed one person died following a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon off the 3600 block of Reid Avenue.
The victim’s name will be released after family has been notified of their death.
This is a developing situation.
