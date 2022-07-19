Medic: 1 dead in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte.

Medic confirmed one person died following a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon off the 3600 block of Reid Avenue.

The victim’s name will be released after family has been notified of their death.

This is a developing situation.

