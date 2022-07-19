McCrorey Heights neighbors fight for historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a public hearing Monday night, the Charlotte City Council considered adding a new historic designation in Charlotte.

Neighbors of McCrorey Heights, an area northwest of Uptown known for its history, say being a historic district could protect against threats of development and gentrification.

It’s a neighborhood classification that, if acquired, would make it harder to tear down existing buildings or build new ones. Any change would have to go through the historic commission to be considered.

“The vacant lots are being bought by investment real estate folks, not anybody from Charlotte, they just want to make a quick dollar,” explained Toria Burch, who grew up in the neighborhood.

McCrorey Heights was once home to the first black police officer in Charlotte, the first black County Commissioner in Mecklenburg County, and several who helped integrate the Charlotte community.

“The prominence they had in the community to uplift and bring and push up and pull up those around them...they didn’t just rise for themselves, they pulled everyone up and that doesn’t exist a lot in Charlotte anymore,” said Burch.

While Charlotte currently has 7 historic designations in Charlotte, including Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, and most recently Oaklawn Park, neighbors want to make McCrorey Heights the 8th.

While the council received messages during the hearing well, an official vote will not be made until likely August.

