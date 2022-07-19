NC DHHS Flu
Man convicted of raping Charlotte girl when she was 13

The victim, now 18, was cross-examined on the witness stand by her rapist, who chose to represent himself, prosecutors said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mecklenburg County jury has convicted a man for the rape of a girl when she was 13.

According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spence Merriweather III, 24-year-old Dametri Dale was found guilty of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Judge George Bell sentenced Dale to a total of 117 to 211 months in prison, prosecutors said. He was also sentenced to an additional 21 to 35 months in prison, with the latter suspended pending his successful completion of 60 months of supervised probation.

Following his release from prison, Dale must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

According to the district attorney’s office, Dale met the victim at a national conference that she attended with her church. He then started communicating with her through social media and in 2017, he traveled to Charlotte from his home in Florida.

While in Charlotte, he picked up the then-13-year-old girl and brought her to his hotel, where he sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

DNA evidence discovered in the victim’s sexual assault forensic exam and on the defendant corroborated her account and identified Dale as the man who assaulted her, according to the DA.

Prosecutors applauded the victim, now 18, for her “incredible bravery” at trial, particularly as she was cross-examined on the witness stand by Dale, who chose to represent himself.

