Hot, possibly stormy today with more First Alerts on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another summer special today with heat, humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot with isolated thunderstorms

First Alert: Thursday scattered storms

First Alert: Weekend heat

Temperatures will respond to the sun today with high temperatures back in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the afternoon and evening across the area. Dry for the overnight hours with lows dropping near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm at any point during the afternoon and evening, but the majority will be dry. The afternoon will be hot with high temperatures near 93 degrees and heat indices in the upper 90s.

More widespread storms will come Thursday ahead of a cold front with scattered storms. Showers and storms will first move into the mountains in the early morning hours then eventually into the piedmont area towards the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be very hot in the mid-90s with heat indices over 100 degrees.

Weather headlines (First Alert Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms for Friday are possible with the lingering front especially south and east of Charlotte. High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s.

The weekend is trending drier with only slim chances for a t-storm. The bigger story will be the heat with high temperatures in the upper 90s!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.