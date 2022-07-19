NC DHHS Flu
Habitat Summit coming to Mooresville in October

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust to host event
The Habitat Summit will feature industry leaders in the areas of biology, land management,...
The Habitat Summit will feature industry leaders in the areas of biology, land management, habitat improvement, and much more.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - This fall, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust is hosting a one of a kind Habitat Summit on Friday, October 7th, at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville, NC. The Habitat Summit will feature industry leaders in the areas of biology, land management, habitat improvement, and much more.

The Habitat Summit is designed for farmers, timber buyers, wildlife biologists, and other natural resource professionals who are interested in improving habitat quality for wildlife and land management.

“We are extremely excited about this upcoming event. Presenters are coming from all over with diverse backgrounds and expertise in habitat management,” exclaimed Katie Stovall, TRLT Conservation Lands Manager. “This will be a great opportunity for landowners to learn more about how to best utilize their land and improve habitat quality from a variety of professionals. There won’t be an interest left uncovered in this incredible presenting lineup.”

The Habitat Summit will include presentations from wildlife biologists and resources professionals that provide sound management advice to landowners wanting to increase their knowledge of wildlife management, conservation, and land management practices for the everyday hunter, farmer, homesteader or any other interested parties. NC Pesticides, NC CFE (Continuing Forestry Education), and Certified Wildlife Biologist® renewal credits are available.

Habitat Summit presenting organizations include; National Deer Association, Growing Deer TV, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, Ducks Unlimited, Jager Pro Hog Control Systems, Sandhills Prescribed Burn Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, NC Forest Service, Heritage & Habitat, and Quail Forever.

For a full list of presenters, seminar topics, and ticket information, visit trlt.org/habitat-summit. Tickets for the Habitat Summit are $35 which includes lunch at the event.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

