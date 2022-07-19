Gaston County police searching for missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police are looking for a missing man last seen July 7.

Darby Elden McDowell’s family say they speak to him daily. They have not heard from him since then, nor has he shown up to work at Keeter Plant in Stanley.

McDowell is described as a 6′4″ tall Black man weighing around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.