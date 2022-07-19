NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County police searching for missing man

His family and supervisor say they haven’t heard from him in two weeks.
Darby McDowell was last seen two weeks ago.
Darby McDowell was last seen two weeks ago.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police are looking for a missing man last seen July 7.

Darby Elden McDowell’s family say they speak to him daily. They have not heard from him since then, nor has he shown up to work at Keeter Plant in Stanley.

McDowell is described as a 6′4″ tall Black man weighing around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 911.

