First Alert for Thursday, with dangerous heat in the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with higher chances for scattered strong storms, and heat indices over 100 degrees. Hot temperatures will be the big story this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

Isolated storms and lower 90s for Wednesday.

First Alert Thursday: Scattered strong storms, and highs in the mid-90s.

Mid to upper 90s for Friday into the weekend.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Wednesday will continue our warming trend, with high temperatures around 93 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 80s for the NC mountains. Isolated, late day storms are possible, so have some rain gear with you, just in case.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with high temperatures around 95 degrees, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Strong to severe storms are possible for Thursday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

Weather Headlines this week (WBTV)

The hot and muggy conditions continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. A few isolated storms will be possible Friday into the weekend.

Stay safe in the heat this week!

