NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

First Alert for Thursday, with dangerous heat in the week ahead

Wednesday will continue our warming trend, with high temperatures around 93 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 80s for the NC mountains.
Another summer special today with heat, humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with higher chances for scattered strong storms, and heat indices over 100 degrees. Hot temperatures will be the big story this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

  • Isolated storms and lower 90s for Wednesday.
  • First Alert Thursday: Scattered strong storms, and highs in the mid-90s.
  • Mid to upper 90s for Friday into the weekend.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Charlotte vs. Chelsea FC
Charlotte vs. Chelsea FC(WBTV)

Wednesday will continue our warming trend, with high temperatures around 93 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 80s for the NC mountains. Isolated, late day storms are possible, so have some rain gear with you, just in case.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with high temperatures around 95 degrees, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Strong to severe storms are possible for Thursday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

Weather Headlines this week
Weather Headlines this week(WBTV)

The hot and muggy conditions continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the triple digits. A few isolated storms will be possible Friday into the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat this week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Kim Yost Fraley was arrested in Brunswick County in 2020.
Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting

Latest News

Hourly planner
Hot, possibly stormy today with more First Alerts on the way
Hot, possibly stormy today with more First Alerts on the way
Tuesday will bring upper 80s to lower 90s for most neighborhoods, which is pretty typical for...
More heat, more storms and a weekend First Alert
More heat, more storms and a weekend First Alert