Community organizations receive funding from City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $56,000 for its 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund allocation. The funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents within the City of Kannapolis.

Grants were awarded to:

AYA House, Inc. - $3,500 – will be used to cover operating expenses for transitional housing

Big Brother Big Sisters - $3,500 to support and grow a youth mentorship program in partnership with Kannapolis police officers

Cabarrus Health Alliance - $3,500 – to provide dental services for noninsured Kannapolis City School children

Classroom Central - $3,500 to provide free school supplies to Kannapolis City School (KCS) teachers

Community Free Clinic - $2,000 to be used for a health equity program targeted at vulnerable populations

Cooperative Christian Ministry – $2,500 to support individuals and families in crisis

Elder Orphan Care - $2,000 – assist staff expenses associated with providing occupational therapy services

Families First - $3,500 to continue the Early Learning Program

Feeding Kannapolis - $2,500 be used for fresh produce for local families

Junior Charity League - $2,000 – will provide uniforms, coats, and shoes for Kannapolis City School children

Meals on Wheels Rowan - $2,500 to provide free meals to Kannapolis seniors

Opportunity House - $3,500 to support the day shelter program that provides meals, showers, laundry, clothing, healthcare, and computer access to those in need

Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. - $3,500 for providing comprehensive housing counseling

Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA - $10,000 to implement a senior health and wellness program

Rowan Helping Ministries - $2,000 – will provide support for the Crisis Assistance Program

Salvation Army - $2,500 – funds will provide rent and utility assistance to those in need

Vision for Life - $3,500 for mentoring, diversity training and life skill opportunities for Kannapolis school children and families

The funds come from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program. Each year Kannapolis receives funds that can be awarded to non-profit organizations who deliver pertinent services to residents who are in need. Applications are reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and city staff, who present funding recommendations to City Council.

For more information on CBDG grants, the Community Improvement Commission or Community Development, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Community-Development or contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

