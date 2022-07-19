CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An 11-year-old girl who went missing early Tuesday morning in east Charlotte has been found, authorities say.

Police and fire crews were on Bradstreet Commons Way, which is off of Interstate 485 and Harrisburg Road, in the Silverwood community, where they were searching for 11-year-old Katoria Perry, who walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the 6:45 a.m. update, Perry was located and is being reunited with her family.

A CMPD command post was on the scene and a drone was being utilized in the area during the search. Charlotte Fire crews also assisted.

