NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

The search was happening on Bradstreet Commons Way, in the Silverwood community.
A CMPD command post was on the scene and a drone was being utilized in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An 11-year-old girl who went missing early Tuesday morning in east Charlotte has been found, authorities say.

Police and fire crews were on Bradstreet Commons Way, which is off of Interstate 485 and Harrisburg Road, in the Silverwood community, where they were searching for 11-year-old Katoria Perry, who walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the 6:45 a.m. update, Perry was located and is being reunited with her family.

A CMPD command post was on the scene and a drone was being utilized in the area during the search. Charlotte Fire crews also assisted.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting
22-year-old Tashon Mock was shot outside of the Circle K gas station on Saturday. He later died...
Northeast Charlotte shooting kills 22-year-old, injures another man, police say

Latest News

The Kannapolis City Council recently approved $56,000 for its 2022-2023 Community Development...
Community organizations receive funding from City of Kannapolis
RSS is also launching a new platform for school nutrition called the Titan Family Portal.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools school nutrition update on school meal services
The community is invited to participate in these efforts and share their vision for the future...
Community Invited to participate in the vision and development of Concord park
The Habitat Summit will feature industry leaders in the areas of biology, land management,...
Habitat Summit coming to Mooresville in October
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA - JULY 10: Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, is interviewed on...
Riding a hot streak, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preps for French Grand Prix