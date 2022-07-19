NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers unveil team’s all-black helmets

The new look sent Panthers fans into a frenzy on social media, with no less than North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper weighing in.
The new look - black helmet, black jerseys and black socks - will debut in the Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Fade to black.

Social media is exploding, and Carolina Panthers fans are giddy with excitement after the team unveiled a new helmet and uniform combination.

It’s an all-black look for the Panthers, most significantly a totally black helmet with the outline of the Panthers logo in blue.

According to the team website, the new look - black helmet, black jerseys and black socks - will debut in the Thursday night game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

However, the black helmets are only going to be used in that one game this season due to NFL rules about alternate-colored helmets.

On Tuesday, the Panthers gave fans a first look at the combo via a 45-second Twitter video featuring defensive players Brian Burns and Jeremy Chinn in the black uniform and helmet and a voiceover saying, “Witness our dark side.”

The new look sent Panthers fans into a frenzy on social media, with no less than North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper weighing in.

Cooper retweeted pictures of the all-black helmet, accompanied simply by the fire emoji.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

