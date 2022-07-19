NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

4-year-old died after falling from 4th-floor window, police say

By Patrick Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling from a four-story window of an apartment in South Carolina on Saturday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the child, whose identity was not released, fell from the window just after 10 a.m., WCSC reports.

The child was taken to the hospital but died from injuries suffered in the fall.

Calabrese said the preliminary investigation indicates the child leaned on the screen of an open window and fell to the ground.

“Our hearts go out to the child’s family after this tragic incident. Our department will be available to assist the family during this difficult time,” Calabrese said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hitachi Metals
Hitachi Metals shutting down China Grove Plant
Crews say six units at the apartment complex were damaged, with an estimated fire loss of...
Fire at southeast Charlotte apartment complex deemed accidental, investigators say
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Chandler Johnson, left, has been charged with murder following a shooting in Concord early...
One arrested, one sought after 17-year-old killed in Concord shooting
22-year-old Tashon Mock was shot outside of the Circle K gas station on Saturday. He later died...
Northeast Charlotte shooting kills 22-year-old, injures another man, police say

Latest News

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology
Darby McDowell was last seen two weeks ago.
Gaston County police searching for missing man
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
VIDEO: Sesame Place character appears to purposefully ignore Black girls