4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport

Four people died after the planes collided.
By Cody Lee, Elaine Emerson, Maddie White, Drew Andre and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – Four people were killed Sunday afternoon after two planes crashed into each other at North Las Vegas Airport.

According to KVVU, the single-engine planes crashed mid-air during landing above the airport and landed in different areas – one upside down on a runway and the other in flames near an airport fence.

According to registration information with the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane, a Cessna 172, was registered to Binner Enterprises.

Matthew Binner is the president of the flight school Airwork Las Vegas. Its website shows it offers that make and model plane to rent.

“[Sunday] was a very sad day for the Airwork family,” Binner wrote on Facebook on Monday. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us yesterday and today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those involved in yesterday’s terrible accident. This world lost some great people and aviators.”

Binner noted that they are cooperating with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation.

The second plane was a Piper PA 46-350P registered to Gold Aero Aviation LLC. The company, though out of Florida, appears to have a Las Vegas mailing address.

The administration categorized the collision as an accident. The NTSB is still investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

