$20,000 taken in robbery at Salisbury arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the robbery of an arcade that happened on Saturday.

According to the report, a man walked into the Lucky Duck Arcade at 1012 Mooresville Road and handed the cashier a note demanding the money. The cashier put the money, about $20,000, into a bag. The man then left.

No weapon was shown, according to police. The only description given of the robber was that of a black man.

The Lucky Duck was also the scene of an armed robbery in August, 2021. In that instance, police said two men came to the arcade and confronted a security guard and another employee outside in the parking lot.

The men then forced the two workers back into the arcade and assaulted them. The men demanded money then left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.