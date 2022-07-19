NC DHHS Flu
$20,000 taken in robbery at Salisbury arcade

Lucky Duck has been robbed twice in last 11 months
The Lucky Duck on Mooresvlle Road has been robbed twice within the past 11 months.
The Lucky Duck on Mooresvlle Road has been robbed twice within the past 11 months.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the robbery of an arcade that happened on Saturday.

According to the report, a man walked into the Lucky Duck Arcade at 1012 Mooresville Road and handed the cashier a note demanding the money. The cashier put the money, about $20,000, into a bag. The man then left.

No weapon was shown, according to police. The only description given of the robber was that of a black man.

The Lucky Duck was also the scene of an armed robbery in August, 2021. In that instance, police said two men came to the arcade and confronted a security guard and another employee outside in the parking lot.

The men then forced the two workers back into the arcade and assaulted them. The men demanded money then left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

