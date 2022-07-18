Work starts soon on mixed-income apartments on old hotel site in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - INLIVIAN will start construction this fall on a $115 million mixed-income apartment community in Uptown on the site of a historic hotel, the housing authority tells Axios.

Driving the news: The affordable housing agency announced Monday it is starting site work on a development at 8th and North Tryon streets. The project includes 353 apartments, 106 of which will be below market-rate. Those units will be affordable for families making between about $28,000 and $80,000 annually.

The plans involve demolishing the Hall House, formerly the Barringer Hotel, but INLIVIAN says the exterior of the new building will reflect the 1940 art deco architecture.

Why it matters: Charlotte has a shortage of around 23,000 affordable housing units for its poorest residents, and few of the affordable homes that are built are located in high-opportunity areas. But the city also struggles with maintaining its history in the face of rapid change.

Context: Some preservationists pushed INLIVIAN to convert the existing building into affordable housing instead of destroying it. But INLIVIAN says that it would be too expensive to bring the building up to modern standards, and says structurally it was obsolete, with low ceilings and tight corridors and hallways.

Flashback: The 12-story Barringer Hotel, which opened in 1940, is the only hotel of its style still standing Uptown, per a report for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission.

Its guests included movie stars like Judy Garland and Gloria Swanson.

What they’re saying: The project will allow people who work Uptown to be able to afford to live there, Fulton Meachem, INLIVIAN’S president and CEO, tells me.

“There are more things to affordability than just the rent,” he says. “It deals with how close am I to my job, right? How close am I to transportation? … And so being right there in Uptown, we have all of those right around us.”

What’s next: INLIVIAN, which is partnering with developer Urban Atlantic, plans to open the complex in 2024.

