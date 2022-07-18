Work continues to repair wastewater pipe along Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood
Crews had hoped to wrap up the work on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The wastewater pipe repair work that closed Central Avenue in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood all of last week continues.
Crews had hoped to wrap up the work on Friday. Now, residents and business owners on Central Avenue between Hawthorne Lane and Pecan Avenue – the heart of Plaza Midwood – are facing at least two more days of repairs.
Charlotte Water tweeted drone video of the work site, saying crews will finish replacing the manhole, repair and relocate water and wastewater pipes, and add additional enhancements to reduce future disruptions.
The work all stems from a leak about 17 feet underground. Once crews got down there, they said they found other problems but were also able to make sure these surrounding homes and businesses were able to keep the water on.
The goal is to get the road back open by Tuesday or Wednesday.
Once again, Charlotte Area Transit System riders on bus routes 9 and 17 will need to catch the bus on either side of this work.
For drivers looking for a detour, they should take The Plaza and then Parkwood Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, back to Central Avenue.
