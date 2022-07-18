Typical July afternoon with heat, humidity, chance for storms late in the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical July afternoon today with heat, humidity and the chance for storms late in the day.

Today: Isolated storms in the Piedmont, mountain storms likely

Heat indices near 100 degrees this week

First Alert: Thursday scattered storms

A beautiful...but hot start to the week.



Storms are likely in the mountains today with a few moving into the piedmont area late tonight. https://t.co/ZzNmIZFZr7 pic.twitter.com/Q6olww9ydg — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) July 18, 2022

Hot, humid, and breezy for today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values as hot as 99 degrees. The afternoon will be mainly dry in the Piedmont area with storms developing in the evening. Storms are likely in the mountains and will begin in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and hot for Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the afternoon and evening across the area.

Like Tuesday, Wednesday will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm at any point during the afternoon and evening, but the majority will be dry. Otherwise, the afternoon will be hot with high temperatures near 95° and heat indices near 100 degrees.

Better storm chances will come Thursday ahead of a cold front with scattered storms possible. High temperatures will be very hot in the mid-90s. Isolated thunderstorms for Friday are possible with the lingering front.

Trending drier into the weekend with high temperatures near the upper 90s.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

