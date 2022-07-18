NC DHHS Flu
Typical July afternoon with heat, humidity, chance for storms late in the day

Hot and humid for today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s.
Hot and humid for today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical July afternoon today with heat, humidity and the chance for storms late in the day.

  • Today: Isolated storms in the Piedmont, mountain storms likely
  • Heat indices near 100 degrees this week
  • First Alert: Thursday scattered storms

Hot, humid, and breezy for today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values as hot as 99 degrees. The afternoon will be mainly dry in the Piedmont area with storms developing in the evening. Storms are likely in the mountains and will begin in the afternoon.

Forecast
Forecast(WBTV)

Partly cloudy and hot for Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the afternoon and evening across the area.

Forecast
Forecast(WBTV)

Like Tuesday, Wednesday will have a chance for an isolated thunderstorm at any point during the afternoon and evening, but the majority will be dry. Otherwise, the afternoon will be hot with high temperatures near 95° and heat indices near 100 degrees.

Better storm chances will come Thursday ahead of a cold front with scattered storms possible. High temperatures will be very hot in the mid-90s. Isolated thunderstorms for Friday are possible with the lingering front.

Forecast
Forecast(WBTV)

Trending drier into the weekend with high temperatures near the upper 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

