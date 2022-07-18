NC DHHS Flu
Trailer filled with items for the homeless stolen from local non-profit Block Love Charlotte

The trailer had roughly $2,500 worth of items inside of it.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local non-profit organization Block Love Charlotte devotes time and effort to helping the homeless and those at risk of being homeless across the city.

Right now, they’re struggling to do their work after their trailer was stolen last week.

Surveillance footage from a business on North Tryon Street shows a white pickup truck driving off with their trailer on July 11th around 10:30 pm.

Executive Director Deborah Phillips says they hope police find the person driving that truck.

She says the trailer was full of roughly $2,500 worth of tents, sleeping bags, fans, heaters and other items.

She parked it outside of the new building she just started renting for her organization, but when she came back from a trip it was gone.

“I know people don’t know who they’re taking from, but why take it if it doesn’t belong to you?” Phillips said. Why in this day and age when there are so many agencies that help out, so many people that have so much love in their hearts that are willing to assist people, why take what we worked hard for.”

She describes the trailer as a black 7x14 enclosed trailer with a distinctive sticker of the map of North Carolina with the website www.nctrailers.com printed across the map.

She says it is unfortunate timing because her organization is already down in donations this year.

To donate to the organization can go to www.blockloveclt.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

